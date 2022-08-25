Senior Mobile Developer

Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 5 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment and specifically mobile development.
- A strong knowledge of Microsoft Xamarin development toolsets is essential for mobile applications.
- Minimum of 3 years relevant experience as a mobile developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- Experience in utilising API services to integrate with the mobile application.
- Experience in access mobile device components like camera and geolocation and deploy these capabilities within the mobile solution.
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology like agile.
Skills and Knowledge Requirements:
- Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
- Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.
- Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, mobile application with adherence to mobile store guidelines and requirement.
- Experience of the following technologies:
- Xamarin , Xamarin Forms, XAML
- In Depth C#.NET, XML and JSON knowledge
- Experience with mobile store deployments (iOS, Android and Huawei)
- Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
- XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation
- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
- SoapUI/Postman
- React Native: Javascript, Typescript, UI design via flexbox, React Native best practices and patterns
- Node and npm: General knowledge of NodeJS command line usage and NPM package management
- Azure Devops: Manage repos, CI pipelines and releases
- Strong understanding of object-oriented principles (OOP) and design patterns/practices
- Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
- Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
- Visual Studio – IDE: VS Code and Visual Studio
- SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
- SOAP/REST Services
-
AppCentre
-
Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
- DotNet 4.7.2
- Jquery 3.4.1
- Web API 5.2.7
- WCF 4.5
- Unity 5.11.1
- Bootstrap 4.4.1
Desired Skills:
- Mobile development
- Microsoft Xamarin
- mobile application
- React Native
- iOS
- Android
- Huwaei
- DotNet
- web and mobile applications
- refactoring of existing code
- integration
- root cause analysis
- fix bugs
- software development
- Xamarin
- API
- UML
- SDLC
- agile methodology
- Xamarin Forms
- XAML
- C#.NET
- XML
- JSON
- RESTful
- SoapUI
- SQL
- Javascript
- NodeJS
- Devops
- Bootstrap
- Unity
- WCF