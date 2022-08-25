Senior Mobile Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 25, 2022

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 5 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment and specifically mobile development.
  • A strong knowledge of Microsoft Xamarin development toolsets is essential for mobile applications.
  • Minimum of 3 years relevant experience as a mobile developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
  • Experience in utilising API services to integrate with the mobile application.
  • Experience in access mobile device components like camera and geolocation and deploy these capabilities within the mobile solution.
  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology like agile.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
  • Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.
  • Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, mobile application with adherence to mobile store guidelines and requirement.
  • Experience of the following technologies:
  • Xamarin , Xamarin Forms, XAML
  • In Depth C#.NET, XML and JSON knowledge
  • Experience with mobile store deployments (iOS, Android and Huawei)
  • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
  • XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
  • SoapUI/Postman
  • React Native: Javascript, Typescript, UI design via flexbox, React Native best practices and patterns
  • Node and npm: General knowledge of NodeJS command line usage and NPM package management
  • Azure Devops: Manage repos, CI pipelines and releases
  • Strong understanding of object-oriented principles (OOP) and design patterns/practices
  • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
  • Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
  • Visual Studio – IDE: VS Code and Visual Studio
  • SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
  • SOAP/REST Services

  • AppCentre

  • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

  • DotNet 4.7.2
  • Jquery 3.4.1
  • Web API 5.2.7
  • WCF 4.5
  • Unity 5.11.1
  • Bootstrap 4.4.1

