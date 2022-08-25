Senior Mobile Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Aug 25, 2022

To develop functionality for a mobile application based on Microsoft Xamarin product set with React Native knowledge. The mobile application development is compatable with iOS, Android and Huwaei app store requirements. A working knowledge of each app store requirement is preferred. The backend is a service-oriented Microsoft DotNet based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from both web and mobile applications. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and adding extra integration points.

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 5 years of relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment and specifically mobile development.
  • Strong knowledge of Microsoft Xamarin development toolsets is essential for mobile applications.
  • Experience in utilising API services to integrate with the mobile application.
  • Experience in accessing mobile device components like camera and geolocation and deploying these capabilities within the mobile solution.
  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

Desired Skills:

  • Xamarin
  • UML
  • Mobile Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position