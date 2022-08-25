Senior .NET Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We looking to hire a Senior .Net Developer for a permanent role in Cape Town

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Tertiary Qualification

Experience Required:

.Net Core

Experience in Building and implementing AWS microservices and using lambda functions

AWS Cloud experience

SQL Server

MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)

Key Accountabilities: Duties and Responsibilities:

.Net Core (C#)

Angular knowledge

Knowledge of working with Windows Services, and creating of new ones

Working in a scrum environment

Problem solving abilities should be strong, due to the nature of the environment

Batch processing knowledge

Work closely with IT Ops teams, when promoting work to different environments

Should have the ability to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements

