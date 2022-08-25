Senior .NET Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We looking to hire a Senior .Net Developer for a permanent role in Cape Town
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Tertiary Qualification
Experience Required:
- .Net Core
- Experience in Building and implementing AWS microservices and using lambda functions
- AWS Cloud experience
- SQL Server
- MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)
Key Accountabilities: Duties and Responsibilities:
- .Net Core (C#)
- SQL Server
- MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)
- Angular knowledge
- Knowledge of working with Windows Services, and creating of new ones
- Working in a scrum environment
- Problem solving abilities should be strong, due to the nature of the environment
- Batch processing knowledge
- Work closely with IT Ops teams, when promoting work to different environments
- Should have the ability to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements
- AWS Cloud experience
- Experience in Building and implementing AWS microservices and using lambda functions