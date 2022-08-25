Senior .NET Developer – Gauteng

Aug 25, 2022

The Role: We looking to hire a Senior .Net Developer for a permanent role in Cape Town

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Qualification

Experience Required:

  • .Net Core
  • Experience in Building and implementing AWS microservices and using lambda functions
  • AWS Cloud experience
  • SQL Server
  • MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)

Key Accountabilities: Duties and Responsibilities:

  • .Net Core (C#)
  • SQL Server
  • MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)
  • Angular knowledge
  • Knowledge of working with Windows Services, and creating of new ones
  • Working in a scrum environment
  • Problem solving abilities should be strong, due to the nature of the environment
  • Batch processing knowledge
  • Work closely with IT Ops teams, when promoting work to different environments
  • Should have the ability to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements
  • AWS Cloud experience
  • Experience in Building and implementing AWS microservices and using lambda functions

