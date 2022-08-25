Senior .NET Developer – Gauteng

Aug 25, 2022

The Role: We are looking to hire a Senior .Net Developer on a permanent basis for our client in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric/ Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Tertiary IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent
  • Business Analysis Certification

Experience Required:

  • MCF
  • .Net C#
  • TSQL
  • 5+ years?? experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF)
  • 5+ years?? experience with .NET (C#)
  • 5+ years?? experience with TSQL (stored procedures etc.)
  • Experience with SSIS advantageous.
  • Experience with K2 Workflow advantageous
  • Experience in the following languages: ASP.net advantageous
  • Experience in SSRS advantageous
  • Experience with MS SharePoint advantageous
  • Experience in using Agile Methodology will be beneficial
  • Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design
  • Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)
  • Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ??best use?? of technology;
  • Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands;
  • Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ??in-house?? applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.);
  • Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications;
  • Apply governance and compliance principles to protect the interest of RCS e.g. management of risks, internal controls, security management, etc.;
  • Ensure effective 3-month planning for own area of responsibility- ensuring the alignment to the business strategies and the 1- year IT plan;
  • Work with colleagues as a ??technical thinking partner??/ peer mentor.
  • Coaching and learning facilitation skills;
  • Ability to inspire and ignite optimistic, positive energy;
  • Ability to think and act systematically and strategically;
  • Capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork;
  • Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline;
  • Learning agility and adaptability;
  • Tenacity
  • Business Acumen;
  • Sense of personal accountability and internal locus of control;
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills;
  • Ability to work independently and within a team;
  • Continuous Relationships Building;
  • Ability to think creatively and innovatively within area of accountability;
  • Solution-orientated;
  • Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines;
  • Technical and functional knowledge;
  • Expert knowledge of systems development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques);
  • Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development;
  • Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources
  • Ability to ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the solution.

