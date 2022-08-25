Senior .NET Developer – Gauteng

The Role: We are looking to hire a Senior .Net Developer on a permanent basis for our client in Cape Town.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric/ Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Tertiary IT Degree/Diploma or equivalent
- Business Analysis Certification
Experience Required:
- MCF
- .Net C#
- TSQL
- 5+ years?? experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF)
- 5+ years?? experience with .NET (C#)
- 5+ years?? experience with TSQL (stored procedures etc.)
- Experience with SSIS advantageous.
- Experience with K2 Workflow advantageous
- Experience in the following languages: ASP.net advantageous
- Experience in SSRS advantageous
- Experience with MS SharePoint advantageous
- Experience in using Agile Methodology will be beneficial
- Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design
- Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)
- Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ??best use?? of technology;
- Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands;
- Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ??in-house?? applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.);
- Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications;
- Apply governance and compliance principles to protect the interest of RCS e.g. management of risks, internal controls, security management, etc.;
- Ensure effective 3-month planning for own area of responsibility- ensuring the alignment to the business strategies and the 1- year IT plan;
- Work with colleagues as a ??technical thinking partner??/ peer mentor.
- Coaching and learning facilitation skills;
- Ability to inspire and ignite optimistic, positive energy;
- Ability to think and act systematically and strategically;
- Capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork;
- Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline;
- Learning agility and adaptability;
- Tenacity
- Business Acumen;
- Sense of personal accountability and internal locus of control;
- Strong verbal and written communication skills;
- Ability to work independently and within a team;
- Continuous Relationships Building;
- Ability to think creatively and innovatively within area of accountability;
- Solution-orientated;
- Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines;
- Technical and functional knowledge;
- Expert knowledge of systems development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques);
- Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development;
- Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources
- Ability to ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the solution.