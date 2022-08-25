Senior Systems Analyst

The Role: We are looking to hire a Senior Systems Analyst with at least 8 years of experience for a permanent position in Cape Town

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification

Diploma or Degree

Preferred Qualification:

BSc Computer Science/Information Systems (Honours an asset)

Analysis diploma

Experience Required:

Financial services sector experience

Data Analytics experience

5-8 years solid Software Development experience in working with .Net Development (C#)

Knowledgeable in Software Integration Architecture

Understanding of API??s

Able to build web capabilities

Togaf certification (preferred)

6 years plus Analysis experience

Solid foundation in MS SQL

Good Written and verbal communication

Must have demonstrable experience breaking down high-level requirements into bite-size chunks and translating those chunks into user stories.

Must be comfortable with multiple process modelling notations

Optional: understanding of UML, in particular Class Diagrams, Component diagrams and Activity Diagrams

Optional: experience working with REST APIs, including the ability to read Swagger Documents, and test APIs with Postman

Optional: experience with SOAP Web Services and SOAPUI will be valuable

Optional: be comfortable reading JSON and XML files

Optional: JIRA and Confluence exposure

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Must Understand: Data, C#, Integration, Building web capabilities.

Financial services experience/ background.

Must come from a developer background.

Learn more/Apply for this position