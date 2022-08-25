Senior Systems Analyst

Aug 25, 2022

The Role: We are looking to hire a Senior Systems Analyst with at least 8 years of experience for a permanent position in Cape Town

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification
  • Diploma or Degree

Preferred Qualification:

  • BSc Computer Science/Information Systems (Honours an asset)
  • Analysis diploma

Experience Required:

  • Financial services sector experience
  • Data Analytics experience
  • 5-8 years solid Software Development experience in working with .Net Development (C#)
  • Knowledgeable in Software Integration Architecture
  • Understanding of API??s
  • Able to build web capabilities
  • Togaf certification (preferred)
  • 6 years plus Analysis experience
  • Solid foundation in MS SQL
  • Good Written and verbal communication
  • Must have demonstrable experience breaking down high-level requirements into bite-size chunks and translating those chunks into user stories.
  • Must be comfortable with multiple process modelling notations
  • Optional: understanding of UML, in particular Class Diagrams, Component diagrams and Activity Diagrams
  • Optional: experience working with REST APIs, including the ability to read Swagger Documents, and test APIs with Postman
  • Optional: experience with SOAP Web Services and SOAPUI will be valuable
  • Optional: be comfortable reading JSON and XML files
  • Optional: JIRA and Confluence exposure

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Must Understand: Data, C#, Integration, Building web capabilities.
  • Financial services experience/ background.
  • Must come from a developer background.

