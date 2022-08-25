SEO and PPC Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

The Search Engine Optimization/Pay-Per Click Specialist will work closely with the directors of the business and copywriters, brand strategists. This person needs to be organized, understand business drivers, and possess effective communication skills to develop and maintain close relationships with clients and the top-tier search engines and other advertising channels. This person will be responsible for implementing methods to improve clients’ websites organic search rankings (SEO). This includes keyword research, analyzing clients’ websites, documenting SEO changes, and communicating changes to the client. In addition, the Search Engine Specialist will develop and optimize every aspect of clients’ pay-per-click campaigns. This includes managing keyword research and bids, formulating and managing the PPC budgets of clients, analyzing results, and reporting results to the owner of the company.

Conduct keyword research and selection for pay-per-click campaigns and SEO projects.

Analyze websites and document changes required for SEO.

Monitor, on an on-going basis, clients’ SEO results and manage projects to ensure continued high rankings.

Provide ongoing support of all SEO initiatives including reporting, analysis and optimization recommendations.

Proactively make strategic PPC campaign recommendations.

Utilize bid management tools and data modeling to maximize the effectiveness of PPC campaigns.

Monitor campaign results, analyze key metrics, and optimize click-through and conversion rates.

Optimize landing pages for search engine quality score.

Serve as liaison with paid search engine contacts.

Minimum of 2 years of search engine optimization and pay-per click experience.

Must have knowledge of Google Adwords, Google Analytics and Tag Manager

Ability to perform research, analyze websites, document changes, and make decisions regarding optimization approach.

Ability to compile and analyze search data and metrics and make decisions regarding campaign direction.

Ability to perform click through rate, conversion, spend and creative analysis to identify growth/optimization opportunities.

Minimum of an Associates degree; Bachelors preferred.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Excellent analytical skills.

Outstanding customer service skills.

Ability to work independently and within a team environment.

Strong independent decision-making, organizational, planning and problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

SEO

Google AdWords

Google Analytics

PPC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a passionate digital marketing agency that is focused on creative, results-driven solutions.

What we do goes far beyond brand identity and taps into the very DNA that makes your offering special. We immerse ourselves deeply, approaching your overall branding and marketing strategies with the same love as we would our own.

Learn more/Apply for this position