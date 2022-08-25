Solutions Architect (FinTech) – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the biggest retailers in South Africa are looking for Solutions Architect with FinTech experience to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

3+ Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar) – (essential)

Fundamental Certification in cloud technologies – (essential)

Experience in SQL — (essential)

Experience in JavaScript – (essential)

+2 years’ experience in a Solutions Architect or similar role with some understanding architectural design principles – (essential).

Experience and aptitude in translating and articulating the difference between business and system requirements. – (essential)

Design and architecture skills with exposure to delivering well designed enterprise class systems – (essential)

Knowledge and experience in the identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment. – (essential)

Practical knowledge of application development methodologies and practices. – (essential)

Knowledge and understanding of current research and standards in Solution Architecture and emerging technologies – (essential)

Foundational Knowledge of Agile ways of working – (desirable)

Job Objectives:

Produce viable and cost effective data, application and technology architectures and designs for FinTech functional and non-functional requirements in line with architecture standards within the agreed deliverable timelines.

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and business priorities for FinTech services.

Develop Shoprite’s FinTech landscape roadmap and blueprints in line with the strategic business direction.

Analyse and understand FinTech business requirements and translate the requirements into the most effective solution architecture with minimal customization and/or advise on suitable solution alternatives.

Engage all stakeholders to obtain agreement on proposed FinTech solutions and work closely with business stakeholders, external service providers, Business Analysts, System Designers, Analyst Developers and Project Managers to architect and implement finTech solutions.

Create business, data, application and technology architectures and designs using the appropriate modeling techniques and methodologies for the finTech business domain in the enterprise architecture repository in line with architecture principles.

Keep abreast of the latest FinTech trends and emerging technologies, identify and analyze architecture best practices, determine the potential impact on the enterprise, and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.

Partner with the Domain Architect and other Solution Architects in support of the definition and development of the overall retail solution landscape.

Ensure that applicable architecture and design reviews are conducted for all FinTech solutions in line with the defined IT governance and processes

Apply now for more information 🙂

