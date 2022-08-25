SQL DBA (Hybrid contract) TB at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 25, 2022

  • Contract (initial 4 month to be extended to 12 months)
  • Only South African citizens may apply
  • 5 to 8 years SQL DBA experience required
  • Location: Hybrid work (Rosebank and remotely/home)

E-mail CV to [Email Address Removed]

[Email Address Removed]

  • Database administration and design.
  • Responsible for the installation, configuration, upgrade of the database environments.
  • Maintain the database environments.
  • Maintain database security in accordance to policy.
  • Conduct daily checks on the database servers.
  • Configuration and Monitoring of the SQL Server backups.
  • Undertake capacity planning of the database servers.
  • Perform database deployments in accordance to change control methodology.
  • Monitoring and performance tuning.
  • Proactive monitoring of the database environment.
  • Responsible for troubleshooting and assisting with database related errors and performance issues.
  • Identify and recommend changes for poor performing queries.
  • Operational Incidents.
  • Advise developers on best practice for database design.

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant IT qualification.
  • Minimum of 5 to 8 years SQL DBA experience required.
  • Extensive experience with MS SQL Server, SSIS and SSRS.
  • Proficient technical and SQL troubleshooting skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position