Technical Lead – Gauteng Centurion

Design, develop and operationalize end-to-end client facing web applications to enable business to deliver on its objectives.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or related field.
Experience
- 7+ years’ experience in building Enterprise Applications
- Experience in building Angular 2+ based web applications
- Good understanding of modern architecture and design patterns
- Experience building REST web services
- Good understanding of continuous delivery practices and automation
- Cloud experience will be an advantage
Attributes
- Ability to coach others
- Attention to quality
- Practical mindset
- Enjoy learning
Technical Expertise
- Proven exceptional skills to build and operationalize enterprise-grade client facing web applications. Is meticulous in finding errors, ensures accuracy by being thorough and produces high-quality work by being detailed.
- Technical knowledge and application of security concepts, incl. handling of data breaches or unsecure behavior.
- Well versed in troubleshooting a rogue app, identify and enhance performance issues.
Design and implement a responsive web application
- Construct web applications (single-page applications) using Angular (2+) for our web environment
- Apply web application security principles, building out authorization and access control as applied to web applications.
- Create web applications with performance in mind.
- Call / use secured / protected resources from web applications.
- Build, test, release, and support web applications both on-prem and in the cloud (AWS).
- Ability to participate in user experience design as well as web application design sessions.
Design and implement Java-based services
- Apply domain-driven design thinking together with architectural patterns to design and create robust services
- Apply REST API best practices including API documentation, security best practices.
- Apply authorization and access control to backend services using e.g., Oauth.
- Construct services using Java 1.8+ with JEE 7 or Spring Boot knowledge preferable.
- Use SQL (PostgreSQL) and No-SQL (Mongo dB) databases and write appropriate queries using either Mybatis, direct or an ORM tool.
- Write unit and integration tests, including automated acceptance tests that can be executed via CD pipeline.
- Measure both code quality as well as operational monitoring and alerting using SonarQube, Prometheus and Grafana.
- Use Git for source version control, applied to branching strategies.
- Participate in code reviews and code-sharing. This may include pair programming, merge requests and more.
- Automate Continuous Integration through use of Gitlab, Jenkins or similar to implement a CI pipeline.
- Automate, through scripting (ansible knowledge an advantage), a continuous delivery pipeline driven by Jenkins.
- Conduct cloud deployments and coding of cloud-native applications.
Coach other Developers
- Conduct development code reviews with other developers and guide change.
- Collaborate by sharing knowledge, suggesting, and fostering appropriate training and being willing to be a servant leader to other developers.
- Able to include others in research and development work, set goals and guide initiatives in a practical way.
- Contributes towards with growing the team’s Continuous Delivery maturity, including team standards and engineering best practices.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular web applications
- Rest web services
- Cloud (AWS)
- SQL
- Backend
- Automation