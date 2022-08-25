Technical Lead – Gauteng Centurion

Design, develop and operationalize end-to-end client facing web applications to enable business to deliver on its objectives.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or related field.

Experience

7+ years’ experience in building Enterprise Applications

Experience in building Angular 2+ based web applications

Good understanding of modern architecture and design patterns

Experience building REST web services

Good understanding of continuous delivery practices and automation

Cloud experience will be an advantage

Attributes

Ability to coach others

Attention to quality

Practical mindset

Enjoy learning

Technical Expertise

Proven exceptional skills to build and operationalize enterprise-grade client facing web applications. Is meticulous in finding errors, ensures accuracy by being thorough and produces high-quality work by being detailed.

Technical knowledge and application of security concepts, incl. handling of data breaches or unsecure behavior.

Well versed in troubleshooting a rogue app, identify and enhance performance issues.

Design and implement a responsive web application

Construct web applications (single-page applications) using Angular (2+) for our web environment

Apply web application security principles, building out authorization and access control as applied to web applications.

Create web applications with performance in mind.

Call / use secured / protected resources from web applications.

Build, test, release, and support web applications both on-prem and in the cloud (AWS).

Ability to participate in user experience design as well as web application design sessions.

Design and implement Java-based services

Apply domain-driven design thinking together with architectural patterns to design and create robust services

Apply REST API best practices including API documentation, security best practices.

Apply authorization and access control to backend services using e.g., Oauth.

Construct services using Java 1.8+ with JEE 7 or Spring Boot knowledge preferable.

Use SQL (PostgreSQL) and No-SQL (Mongo dB) databases and write appropriate queries using either Mybatis, direct or an ORM tool.

Write unit and integration tests, including automated acceptance tests that can be executed via CD pipeline.

Measure both code quality as well as operational monitoring and alerting using SonarQube, Prometheus and Grafana.

Use Git for source version control, applied to branching strategies.

Participate in code reviews and code-sharing. This may include pair programming, merge requests and more.

Automate Continuous Integration through use of Gitlab, Jenkins or similar to implement a CI pipeline.

Automate, through scripting (ansible knowledge an advantage), a continuous delivery pipeline driven by Jenkins.

Conduct cloud deployments and coding of cloud-native applications.

Coach other Developers

Conduct development code reviews with other developers and guide change.

Collaborate by sharing knowledge, suggesting, and fostering appropriate training and being willing to be a servant leader to other developers.

Able to include others in research and development work, set goals and guide initiatives in a practical way.

Contributes towards with growing the team’s Continuous Delivery maturity, including team standards and engineering best practices.

