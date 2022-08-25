Telkom debuts new fibre offerings

Running a small business in a highly digitised world requires business owners to be fast, efficient, and innovative. Using digital tools has become a necessity for small businesses, whether it is selling goods and services online, reaching your target audience through digital marketing channels or simplifying everyday tasks through cloud-based platforms.

For small, micro and medium businesses to be able to grow and thrive in the current business landscape, reliable and fast internet connectivity is an essential need. That is why small businesses across industries are looking to fibre solutions to maximize their digital needs.

Telkom has launched its latest fibre offerings, Core Fibre and Endless Fibre which offer fast and affordable post-paid internet connections for homes and businesses.

Telkom’s Core and Endless Fibre packages offer high-quality, high-speed, uncapped fibre with no throttling. Through partnerships with fibre service providers, homes and businesses get free installation and the option to add complimentary services such as voice to their fibre plan. The Core Fibre comes in two download speeds namely 25/10Mbps for R499 per month and the 50/25Mbps for R649 per month.

Fibre has become the most preferred form of internet connectivity, offering faster speeds than other forms. Fast fibre speeds create seamless connectivity for businesses, allowing for your business easily download and upload data and stream video content. Through fibre connectivity, small businesses can connect multiple devices simultaneously enabling productivity across the business. To meet the ever-changing digital needs of the business, SMMEs can easily upgrade their fibre packages at little cost.