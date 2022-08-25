We cannot afford not to teach math and science in SA

Matrics in more than 1 100 South African schools did not write science or mathematics in 2021. Of those matrics who did write the exams in 2021, only 23% scored above 50% for maths and 27% got 50% or more for science, according to the Department of Basic Education’s NSC exam report last year.

By James Lees, co-founder and MD of AdvantageLearn.com

This is the rather worrying situation South Africa’s education sector finds itself in. And it flies right in the face of the government’s strategy to embrace the fourth industrial revolution by 2030.

The government has said many times, and it is borne out by the Department of Basic Education’s annual performance plan, that there should be an investment in curriculum innovation to prepare the South African youth for the jobs of the future.

The plan involves introducing coding and robotics as subjects for primary school children in Grades 4 to 6 and high school pupils in Grades 8 and Grade 9 by 2025.

But coding and robotics require a solid foundation in mathematics and science.

In 2013, there were 512 schools with no science candidates and in 2021 there were 781, that’s an increase of 269 schools where no matrics wrote physical science, again according to the 2021 NSC exam report.

Six provinces saw an increase in the number of schools with no matrics writing the maths exams, either because learners did not take the subject or because the school did not offer the subject.

Additionally, in 2020, South Africa ranked 59th out of 63 economies in the Institute for Management Development’s (IMD) World Competitiveness Yearbook – its lowest ranking since the inception of the yearbook.

In the IMD’s digital ranking results, which measure the capacity and readiness of the same economies to adopt digital technology, South Africa ranked 60.

Its overall top weaknesses were listed as digital and technological skills, as well as higher education achievement. To compete globally, South Africa must first foster an economy that empowers its citizens with the necessary future-fit skills. This is done by ensuring our children have access to two crucial gateway subjects – maths and science – that make this possible.

Phasing out maths and science from schools has a massively detrimental effect on the ability of South Africa’s youth to compete in the 4IR space. Research shows how doing maths and science is critical to success in almost every career. Regardless of whether the technical skills are used or not, these subjects teach our children to think, and to problem solve and are majorly beneficial in allowing them access to coveted higher education courses.

Part of the problem is that schools cannot find teachers for these subjects, but why are we just phasing them out without looking for creative solutions?

The solution is there – leveraging technology. Access to high-quality content in maths and science has never been more accessible than now due to technology. Over the past two years, we have certainly discovered that educational technology can be brought into our homes – during the lockdown, a substantial number of children were still able to learn and progress because technology made it possible.

Before we write off key subjects which allow our students to be agents in the fourth industrial revolution, we need to look at scalable solutions that can step in when teachers are not there. The solution to some of these concerns is to combine digital learning with the existing bricks-and-mortar (school) environment.

At AdvantageLearn.com, we invest a large amount of our time and resources in our Neo Series, a maths and science flexible learning solution that empowers the learner, parent/guardian and educator to support or enhance the STEM learning experience trying to make sure that no learner goes without a maths and science educator in some shape or form.

In the US, there are already school districts using technology as a solution to the teacher shortage. This involves experimenting with virtual staffing to meet the need for teachers.

We know that virtual schooling can work, the Covid lockdown proved that. Because of technology, virtual staffing allows teachers and students to communicate in real-time, even if they can’t be in the same place.

Digital help is a great resource in our under-resourced schools. While technology will never replace good educators, educators who embrace technology are able to offer their students the subjects they need to get ahead in life.

Instead of just giving up on these critical subjects, we need to harness the solutions we already have – technology – so that our children can compete on an equal footing with the rest of the world.