Young SA economists attend Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting

The Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings has selected 12 young economists from South Africa to participate at the 7th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting currently underway in Lindau, Germany.

In Lindau’s quest to continuously strive to increase the quality and internationality of candidates, its scientific review panel has selected 300 of the most qualified young economists from across the globe to participate in this year’s Lindau Meeting. The selected young scientists will experience and contribute to the unique atmosphere of the Lindau Meetings. Some 19 Nobel Laureates are planning to attend the meeting and welcome the outstanding qualifications and the great diversity of nationalities of the applicants.

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf), as the official partner of the Lindau Foundation, and with funding from the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), nominates young economists to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings which are designed as a forum for young economists from all over the world to have in-depth exchanges with Nobel Laureates.

The Academy and the DSI congratulated the 12 South African young economists who have been selected to participate in the meeting: Tumisang Loate-Ntsoko (University of Pretoria), Keaton Fitzpatrick (University of the Witwatersrand), Gracious Nyoni (Genesis Analytics), Daniela Lamparelli (RBB Economics), Nimi Hoffmann (University of Sussex), Hayley Wakefield (Standard Bank), Lebo Siboyi (University of the Witwatersrand), Bongumusa Prince Makhoba (University of Zululand) Moegammad Faeez Nackerdien (University of Western Cape), Nozuko Lawana (University of Fort Hare), Brian T Mazorodze (University of Zululand) and Nomasomi Ngonyama (University of Fort Hare).

In Lindau, the young economists will experience a five-day programme with numerous lectures and panel discussions. They will also have the opportunity to meet the biggest names in economics when they are introduced to the Lindau Nobel Laureates.