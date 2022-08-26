Application Support Engineer

Calling All Application Support Engineers!!

My Client in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg is looking to expand their Support team, If your an enthusiastic Engineer, this could be for you.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

A Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, or similar working experience.

Demonstrable experience as an Application Support Engineer in a related field.

Good knowledge using T-SQL and Database management.

Coding languages would be advantages I.e. C#, JavaScript, Angular, VB.Net.

Ability to document configuration changes, and monitor performance.

Exceptional ability to provide front end support to internal departments and web-based clients.

Proficiency in determining the causes of application errors and repairing them.

Ability to keep up with innovation in application design.

Exceptional communication skills.

