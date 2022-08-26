Business Analyst

Are you a Business Analyst with advanced testing experience?

Our client is seeking the expertise of a Business Analyst to join their Dynamic team.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Relevant tertiary qualification/Informatics degree

Advanced UML course

Advanced UML course BPMN Course

More than 3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst

Testing experience

Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management), CMMI

Technologies: SQL, UML, XML, OO

Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards, and legislation

