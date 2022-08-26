Cloud Infrastructure Architect at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Cloud Infrastructure Architect.

The Cloud Infrastructure Architect will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s cloud architecture, deployment and operations and ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the current infrastructure in order to deliver cost-effective solutions while also ensuring security is maintained at all times. The role involves working closely with both internal and external stakeholders to develop strategic plans for implementing new technologies or services within the business, and will require a high level of independent thought and action.

Requirements

5 years strategic planning of critical Infrastructure in developing a multi-year technology strategy for IT technology types to ensure ROI and improve efficiency

Designing and ratifying solutions from service providers to ensure the assets are relevant with 5-8 years experience

1 year tactical planning and execution against operational plans

Ongoing alignment to Enterprise Architecture and business strategy

Setting of Infrastructure standards for the group and act as the technical authority for Infrastructure investments

Understand how to implement complex technology solutions into a highly integrated and interdependent technology landscape

Ability to accurately appreciate the implications of technology changes to operating costs and business continuity

Need to understand when a trend or system is progressing or declining

Need to understand business and technical capabilities and interdependencies at a very detailed level

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field

15 years’ experience in IT, of which at least 5 years’ experience in a lead design role in large projects is desired

Experience in IT Solution Design / IT Operations / IT Outsourcing / IT Service Management Architecture Certifications

Knowledge/experience in IT Infrastructure operations

Desired Skills:

Cloud

Architecture certification

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

