Database Administrator
Port Elizabeth
Market related salary on offer
My established client is seeking a Database Administrator to join their dynamic team in PE.
If you hold a Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent in addition with at minimum 5 years of SQL database administration experience; they would like you to apply. Your role and responsibilities include the Administering Microsoft SQL Server database environments; T-SQL Scripting and development on both new and existing functions; Troubleshoot and resolve server, database and data issues; Security maintenance of server and database. Maintenance and monitoring of SQL environment; Provide debugging assistance to development staff with DBMS; Monitoring and completion of DBA related Service Desk calls; Backup setup and monitoring; Participates in rotating on-call support; Assist with Systems Deployment and Releases and Reviews high-cost queries and works with the Development staff at improvements
REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualification
- Relevant Tertiary qualification with a minimum of 5 years SQL database administration experience,
- Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];, including installation and troubleshooting issues
- T-SQL Scripting experience
- Database Security
- Have in depth SQL internal knowledge
- Backup and recovery experience
- Replication/ Log Shipping experience
- Performance tuning on SQL queries / stored procedures
Desirable Skills
- Experience with Data Cubes and BI
- SSRS reports
- Git, JIRA
- Azure SQL Server
- JSON/XML, REST/RESTful APIs
- Agile, Scrum
- Experience with Big Data and Event Driven technologies would be an advantage Hadoop, Kafka, Kubernetes,
- Docker
