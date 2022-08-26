Database Administrator – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Database Administrator

Port Elizabeth

Market related salary on offer

My established client is seeking a Database Administrator to join their dynamic team in PE.

If you hold a Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent in addition with at minimum 5 years of SQL database administration experience; they would like you to apply. Your role and responsibilities include the Administering Microsoft SQL Server database environments; T-SQL Scripting and development on both new and existing functions; Troubleshoot and resolve server, database and data issues; Security maintenance of server and database. Maintenance and monitoring of SQL environment; Provide debugging assistance to development staff with DBMS; Monitoring and completion of DBA related Service Desk calls; Backup setup and monitoring; Participates in rotating on-call support; Assist with Systems Deployment and Releases and Reviews high-cost queries and works with the Development staff at improvements

REQUIREMENTS

Experience & Qualification

Relevant Tertiary qualification with a minimum of 5 years SQL database administration experience,

Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];, including installation and troubleshooting issues

T-SQL Scripting experience

Database Security

Have in depth SQL internal knowledge

Backup and recovery experience

Replication/ Log Shipping experience

Performance tuning on SQL queries / stored procedures

Desirable Skills

Desirable Skills Experience with Data Cubes and BI

SSRS reports

Git, JIRA

Azure SQL Server

JSON/XML, REST/RESTful APIs

Agile, Scrum

Experience with Big Data and Event Driven technologies would be an advantage Hadoop, Kafka, Kubernetes,

Docker

Desired Skills:

T-SQL Scripting experience

SQL database administration

Data Cubes and BI

docker

Agile

Scrum

JSON/XML

REST/REST.ful

Azure

Git

JIRA

SQL Queries

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

medical administration

Learn more/Apply for this position