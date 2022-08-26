Database Administrator – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Aug 26, 2022

Database Administrator
Port Elizabeth
Market related salary on offer
My established client is seeking a Database Administrator to join their dynamic team in PE.
If you hold a Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent in addition with at minimum 5 years of SQL database administration experience; they would like you to apply. Your role and responsibilities include the Administering Microsoft SQL Server database environments; T-SQL Scripting and development on both new and existing functions; Troubleshoot and resolve server, database and data issues; Security maintenance of server and database. Maintenance and monitoring of SQL environment; Provide debugging assistance to development staff with DBMS; Monitoring and completion of DBA related Service Desk calls; Backup setup and monitoring; Participates in rotating on-call support; Assist with Systems Deployment and Releases and Reviews high-cost queries and works with the Development staff at improvements
REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualification

  • Relevant Tertiary qualification with a minimum of 5 years SQL database administration experience,
  • Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];, including installation and troubleshooting issues
  • T-SQL Scripting experience
  • Database Security
  • Have in depth SQL internal knowledge
  • Backup and recovery experience
  • Replication/ Log Shipping experience
  • Performance tuning on SQL queries / stored procedures
    Desirable Skills
  • Experience with Data Cubes and BI
  • SSRS reports
  • Git, JIRA
  • Azure SQL Server
  • JSON/XML, REST/RESTful APIs
  • Agile, Scrum
  • Experience with Big Data and Event Driven technologies would be an advantage Hadoop, Kafka, Kubernetes,
  • Docker

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

medical administration

Learn more/Apply for this position