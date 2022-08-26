Ecobank opens 2022 fintech challenge with $50k up for grabs

Ecobank Group has launched the fifth edition of the Ecobank Fintech Challenge and encourages African fintech entrepreneurs to enter the competition.

Fintechs that are aligned with the bank’s strategic objectives stand a chance to win an overall cash prize of $50 000 for the top winner and the opportunity to partner and scale their solutions across Ecobank’s 33 African markets.

Fintech companies and developers originating from any of Africa’s 54 countries, as well as global Africa-centered fintechs, are eligible to enter the Fintech Challenge, with applications open until 16 September 2022.

Ten finalists will be inducted into the Ecobank Fintech Fellowship after the finals and awards ceremony which will take place in October 2022.

In addition, all Fellows will qualify to explore the following opportunities with the Bank and its partners:

* Multinational products roll out: an opportunity to pursue integration with Ecobank and potentially launch products in all or part of Ecobank’s pan-African 33-country ecosystem.

* Service provider partnerships: Ecobank may select some Fintechs as pan-African service partners within the Bank’s ecosystem.

* Access to Ecobank’s Pan-African Banking Sandbox: Fellows will be given access to Ecobank’s APIs to test and improve their products for the pan-African market.

* Priority Access to Ecobank’s Venture Capital partners for funding exploration.