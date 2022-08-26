Implementation Engineer

Aug 26, 2022

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

  • Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles
    Demonstrates project management and administration ability
  • Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments
  • Demonstrate customer engagement skills
  • Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge
  • Good verbal communication skills
  • Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members
  • Good understanding of project management principles

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

  • Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training in new technologies and legacy systems or equivalent
  • Project management certification

Required Experience:

  • Solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role
  • Experience engaging with clients and conducting presentations
  • Good project administration and documentation experience Report writing experience
  • Basic project management

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Implementation Engineering
  • Report Writing
  • technical design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

