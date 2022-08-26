Implementation Engineer

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles
Demonstrates project management and administration ability
- Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments
- Demonstrate customer engagement skills
- Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge
- Good verbal communication skills
- Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members
- Good understanding of project management principles
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training in new technologies and legacy systems or equivalent
- Project management certification
Required Experience:
- Solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role
- Experience engaging with clients and conducting presentations
- Good project administration and documentation experience Report writing experience
- Basic project management
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Implementation Engineering
- Report Writing
- technical design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree