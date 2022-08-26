Intermediate Business Analyst at Reverside

Role Purpose

To review, evaluate and analyze user needs to document system requirements and create system specifications that drive system development and implementation of overall business objectives

Responsibilities

Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Assess, analyze and optimize end-to end business processes to improve business efficiencies, customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements

Facilitate and coordinate the end to end implementation of prioritized and approved projects

Analyze business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within the business and/or across the group

Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organizational improvements

Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions

Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions relating to building technical equipment

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Required Knowledge

Knowledge Required – Basic understanding of developing business cases

Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation

In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems

Expert knowledge of Excel and Access

Experience with development and interpretation of reports

Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, Firstmap)

In depth knowledge and skills on SQL coding

Additional Requirements

Platform experience is ideal

BA with UI / UX exposure

Financial Services experience preferred

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

