Intermediate Business Analyst at Reverside

Role Purpose
To review, evaluate and analyze user needs to document system requirements and create system specifications that drive system development and implementation of overall business objectives
Responsibilities
- Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
- Assess, analyze and optimize end-to end business processes to improve business efficiencies, customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements
- Facilitate and coordinate the end to end implementation of prioritized and approved projects
- Analyze business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within the business and/or across the group
- Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
- Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organizational improvements
- Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
- Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions
- Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions relating to building technical equipment
- Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
Required Knowledge
- Knowledge Required – Basic understanding of developing business cases
- Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation
- In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems
- Expert knowledge of Excel and Access
- Experience with development and interpretation of reports
- Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, Firstmap)
- In depth knowledge and skills on SQL coding
Additional Requirements
- Platform experience is ideal
- BA with UI / UX exposure
- Financial Services experience preferred
Desired Skills:
- Business cases
- data analysis
- data interpretation
- financial data knowledge
- banking information systems knowledge
- Excel
- Access
