Intermediate Business Analyst at Reverside

Role Purpose
To review, evaluate and analyze user needs to document system requirements and create system specifications that drive system development and implementation of overall business objectives
Responsibilities
• Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
• Assess, analyze and optimize end-to-end business processes to improve business efficiencies, and customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements
• Facilitate and coordinate the end-to-end implementation of prioritized and approved projects
• Analyse business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation
• Develop, encourage, and nurture collaborative relationships within the business and/or across the group
• Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
• Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organizational improvements
• Ensure compliance with legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
• Compile reports that track progress and guide businesses to make informed decisions
• Compile reports that track progress and guide businesses to make informed decisions relating to building technical equipment
• Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
• Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration, and innovation
Required Knowledge
• Knowledge Required – Basic understanding of developing business cases
• Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation
• In-depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems
• Expert knowledge of Excel and Access
• Experience with the development and interpretation of reports
• Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, First map)
• In-depth knowledge and skills in SQL coding
Additional Requirements
Platform experience is ideal
BA with UI / UX exposure
Payments/Card Acquiring experience (Merchant Services) preferred
EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) Fleet knowledge is highly preferred
Financial Services experience preferred
Desired Skills:
- Business cases
- data analysis
- data interpretation
- financial data knowledge
- banking information systems knowledge
- Access
- Report development
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]