Intermediate Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Role Purpose

To review, evaluate and analyze user needs to document system requirements and create system specifications that drive system development and implementation of overall business objectives

Responsibilities

• Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

• Assess, analyze and optimize end-to-end business processes to improve business efficiencies, and customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements

• Facilitate and coordinate the end-to-end implementation of prioritized and approved projects

• Analyse business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation

• Develop, encourage, and nurture collaborative relationships within the business and/or across the group

• Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

• Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organizational improvements

• Ensure compliance with legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

• Compile reports that track progress and guide businesses to make informed decisions

• Compile reports that track progress and guide businesses to make informed decisions relating to building technical equipment

• Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

• Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration, and innovation

Required Knowledge

• Knowledge Required – Basic understanding of developing business cases

• Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation

• In-depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems

• Expert knowledge of Excel and Access

• Experience with the development and interpretation of reports

• Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, First map)

• In-depth knowledge and skills in SQL coding

Additional Requirements

Platform experience is ideal

BA with UI / UX exposure

Payments/Card Acquiring experience (Merchant Services) preferred

EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) Fleet knowledge is highly preferred

Financial Services experience preferred

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

