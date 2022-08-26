JNR Developer – Gauteng Edenvale

Aug 26, 2022

JOB DESCRIPTION

We are looking for a Junior Software Developer to build, implement, and maintain
functional programs to serve user needs. You will work with other Developers and Project
Managers throughout the software development life cycle. In this role, you should be a
team player with an eye for detail and problem-solving skills.

Responsibilities include:

  • Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications
  • Verify and deploy programs and systems
  • Troubleshoot, debug, and maintain existing software
  • Gather and evaluate user feedback/requests
  • Recommend and execute improvements
  • Create technical documentation
    Job Experience & Skills Required:
  • SQL & Database skills
  • C#
  • VB
  • Version control (Git)
  • Basic SDLC knowledge
  • Software documentation

Qualifications:

  • Formal developer qualification is a requirement
  • Related university degree would be useful, but is not a requirement
    It should also be noted that the incumbent will have the opportunity to work, and related
    growth opportunities, with a team developing a new warehouse management system, using
    the following languages:
    Front-end – Angular / Teleric framework with Typescript
    Back-end – Dotnet Core framework with C-Sharp & Sequel

Please note if you do not hear from us within 14 days, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • dotnet

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

