JNR Developer

JOB DESCRIPTION

We are looking for a Junior Software Developer to build, implement, and maintain

functional programs to serve user needs. You will work with other Developers and Project

Managers throughout the software development life cycle. In this role, you should be a

team player with an eye for detail and problem-solving skills.

Responsibilities include:

Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications

Verify and deploy programs and systems

Troubleshoot, debug, and maintain existing software

Gather and evaluate user feedback/requests

Recommend and execute improvements

Create technical documentation

Job Experience & Skills Required:

SQL & Database skills

C#

VB

Version control (Git)

Basic SDLC knowledge

Software documentation

Qualifications:

Formal developer qualification is a requirement

Related university degree would be useful, but is not a requirement

It should also be noted that the incumbent will have the opportunity to work, and related

growth opportunities, with a team developing a new warehouse management system, using

the following languages:

Front-end – Angular / Teleric framework with Typescript

Back-end – Dotnet Core framework with C-Sharp & Sequel

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

dotnet

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

