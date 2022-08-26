JNR Developer

JOB DESCRIPTION
We are looking for a Junior Software Developer to build, implement, and maintain
functional programs to serve user needs. You will work with other Developers and Project
Managers throughout the software development life cycle. In this role, you should be a
team player with an eye for detail and problem-solving skills.
Responsibilities include:
- Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications
- Verify and deploy programs and systems
- Troubleshoot, debug, and maintain existing software
- Gather and evaluate user feedback/requests
- Recommend and execute improvements
- Create technical documentation
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- SQL & Database skills
- C#
- VB
- Version control (Git)
- Basic SDLC knowledge
- Software documentation
Qualifications:
- Formal developer qualification is a requirement
- Related university degree would be useful, but is not a requirement
It should also be noted that the incumbent will have the opportunity to work, and related
growth opportunities, with a team developing a new warehouse management system, using
the following languages:
Front-end – Angular / Teleric framework with Typescript
Back-end – Dotnet Core framework with C-Sharp & Sequel
Please note if you do not hear from us within 14 days, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- dotnet
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma