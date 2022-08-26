QA Tester

QA Tester- Fully Remote

Get International exposure with this cutting-edge software company specializing in the financial services sector

Well established company based in Johannesburg is currently looking for your skills in testing automation field

4 years of commercial software testing experience will be advantageous

Experience in testing web applications

Experience in cross browser and cross device testing

Must be able to write test cases, execute test scripts and document test results

Practical experience of setting up test automation frameworks using [URL Removed] Selenium, Spec. Flow or similar portable test frameworks

Practical experience of API testing and automation, including a working knowledge of API testing tools like Postman, Swagger or similar testing tools.

Excellent communication skills

Working knowledge and experience of MS Azure Dev Ops and JIRA

