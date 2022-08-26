SA’s biggest LAN is back this December

After a Covid hiatus, South Africa’s biggest LAN is back: rAge 2022 sets the scene for this epic return which will be taking place at the Gallagher Convention Centre from 9 to 11 December.

Things will work a little differently this year, with pre-registration opening before ticket sales go live. The organisers have primarily implemented this to allow more gamers to secure their spots.

Pre-registration is open now on the Howler website and will close on 31 August.

“On 1 September we will start at the top of the pre-registration list and work our way down until all the available tickets are allocated,” says says Michael James, project director of rAge. “A link will be sent via email, taking you to a ticketing page, where you will have 48 hours to complete your online ticket purchase. While pre-registration does not mean you will automatically get a ticket, your chances are better with the new system.

“The list will also serve as a waiting list, so if you’re on the list and someone returns their ticket, and you’re next in line, you will be able to buy that ticket.

“We hope that this process will minimise scalping, allow more people the opportunity to get their hands on a ticket – as tickets will be also limited to two per person – and will give a better understanding of the number of people who are interested in joining us at the LAN,” he says.

“Our good friends at Incredible Connection will bring their All Star Gaming offer to rAge by giving each NAG LAN attendee a R200 voucher to spend at their retail store at rAge Expo 2022. Incredible Connection has always been a big supporter of rAge for many years, and this is just another way they’re making a significant impact within the local gaming community.”

Len (Fr33) Nery, NAG publisher, comments: “We are really excited to see the return of the NAG LAN! We can’t wait to see the first RJ45 plugged into the Nutanix servers this December, bringing together the best gaming community this side of the Sahara. In fact, we’ll be hosting some fun tournaments on the Nutanix-sponsored NAG servers in the run-up to rAge.

“Watch this space as we switch on this party via our socials and NAG.co.za. As the media partner of rAge, we’ll also bring the fans closer to the action with three full days of streaming live from the expo floor. A huge thanks also goes go out to Cool Ideas for providing our lightning-fast Internet connection for the NAG LAN. If it’s gaming you want, it’s gaming you’re going to get.”

Clear Access will provide the 30Gbps Internet connection using the Clear Access Neutrino product for the NAG LAN.