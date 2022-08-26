Senior Application and Solutions Architect at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK-based provider of cutting-edge Safety & Security Solutions seeks the technical expertise of a Senior Application and Solutions Architect who will serve as technical design lead. Your role will be to develop, integrate, deploy and maintaining the company’s Telematics/Informatics systems while establishing security measures to protect the data within these systems. You will also architect applications and services to support the product and services strategy as well as lead integrations with third party systems and provide technical support for such systems. The successful incumbent must possess a MSc. Degree in Computer Science or equivalent with 8-10 years’ relevant experience of which at least 5 years was as a Software Developer or Solution Architecture with hands-on experience in variety of database technologies. You must have prior experience in a technical leadership position, understand Object-Oriented and Service-Oriented Application & proficiency with C#, SQL, AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Web Services, RESTful APIs, Windows Services.

DUTIES:

Ensure the solutions and applications meets the functional and non-functional product/ service/ enterprise requirements approved by the business.

Create deployment strategies for products/applications/services offered by the company on a global basis.

Liaison between client facing personnel and Developers where required.

Collaborate with and lead integration and deployment solutions with 3rd party systems.

Responsible for software quality, including adherence to design and code review processes as well as security and DevOps/infrastructure standards.

Identify and implement data storage methods including log all data activities, store data logs securely and track all administrative activities to comply with the relevant data protection regulations in the territory e.g., GDPR/POPI.

Identify and implement data protection systems and process such as implement stringent password policies, encryption keys and other data security protocols and processes.

Systems analysis of vendor solutions to determine if they meet business and technical requirements.

Give input into the strategic technology direction of the organisation from a logical, physical and application architecture perspective.

Define and support reusable application components from a business and technology perspective.

Monitor applications and services, take troubleshooting steps, and implement strategies to prevent future issues.

Implement and maintain incident tracking systems to capture and respond to incidents in a timely manner.

Accountable for designing, building, and optimizing automation systems that help to monitor and manage services across the value chain.

Lead Development team, Business Analysts and Software Architects to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain applications and services.

Prepare reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of software.

Manage design, development, and unit testing of applications and deployments in accordance with international standards.

Provide third-level support for services offered.

Provide technical leadership to teammates through coaching and mentorship.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

MSc Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

8-10 Years’ experience in relevant industry and experience in relevant discipline of which at least 5 years as Software Developer or Solution Architecture with hands-on experience in variety of database technologies.

Cloud services experience.

Prior experience in a technical leadership position.

Extensive experience architecting, designing and developing web development and mobile technologies and deploying effectively to a cloud environment.

Database development including relational database design.

Automation, debugging, performance profiling and optimization.

Comprehensive understanding of Object-Oriented and Service-Oriented Application development techniques and theories.

Knowledge of web applications, software architecture, SQL Server, C#, mobile (native, cross platform and hybrid) experience

Developing and maintaining backend systems (Web Services, RESTful APIs, Windows Services).

Experience with cloud technologies such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud or AWS.

API Management in public cloud is strongly preferred.

Experience integrating with third party systems and devices.

ATTRIBUTES:

Confident, independent, resourceful self-starter.

Proven customer negotiation / team member persuasion skills essential, as is attention to detail and the ability to manage complex situations.

Must be a competent manager of people, particularly technical experts.

Team player.

Sense of urgency.

Careful, thorough and self-disciplined.

Ability to work to procedures.

Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders.

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes.

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Application

and

Learn more/Apply for this position