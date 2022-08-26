Senior Software Developer (PHP, Golang) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Digital Marketing Platform seeks the coding expertise & strong leadership of a Senior Software Developer to join its growing team. Your core role will entail the development of back-end services using mostly Golang/PHP with an emphasis on security and performance. You will also manage a team, technical enhancements of the system while ensuring speed, quality development & flawless execution. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12 with HG Maths, strong proficiency in PHP (at least 6 years’ experience), C++, Javascript, Golang, experience with MySQL databases with a focus on DevOps/Networking.

DUTIES:

Responsible for the development of back-end services (using mostly Golang / PHP) with an emphasis on security and performance.

Responsible for the development of front-end pages utilising Vue.

Daily maintenance of a Kubernetes cluster running a large number of Microservices.

Ensure the high availability and performance email services.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric (Higher Grade Maths).

6 Years’ experience in PHP.

Experience in –

Golang, C++ and JavaScript.

MySQL, MongoDB and Redis.

Microservices and RPC.

Performance Engineering. Knowledge of email protocols such as SMTP. Must be comfortable with working with various frameworks such as Vue, Yii 1.1, gRPC, Atreugo. Must have an excellent understanding of DevOps/Networking such as Google Cloud and Kubernetes. Must have strong data modelling skills and good understanding of entity relationships.



ATTRIBUTES:

Leadership capability in managing a team and managing technical enhancements of the system.

Speed and quality of development.

Intuitive understanding of requirements and flawless execution.

Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team.

Self-motivated, enthusiastic.

Proactive.

High level of attention to detail.

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

Innovative thinking.

Taking full ownership of the system and the team.

