Systems Admin – Gauteng Sandhurst

5+ Years IT and systems administration experience
– ICT Infrastructure Installation, support & maintenance
– Competent deploying and maintaining Linux servers
– CentOS, Debian, Ubuntu
– Familiar with all the elements of a LAMP stack
– Fair understanding of various hypervisor technologies and concepts
– Microsoft O365 (Exchange, Office, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive)
– Certifications Preferred: A+, N+, MCSE
– High level of networking competency. Good understanding of switching and routing concepts.
– CCNA/MTCNA very advantageous
– Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.
– Willing to work overtime and weekends if required
– Hand’s on as the job will require physical installation work (cabling, cameras, computers etc
Desired Skills:
- systems engineer
- systems administrator
- LAMP stack
- Linux
- Ccna
- MTCNA
- infrastructure installations
- MCSA
- switching
- routing
- System administration
- Infrastructure Administration
- Ubuntu
- Linux Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A leading telecommmunications company