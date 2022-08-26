Test Automation Engineer – OPPORTUNITY TO RELOCATE TO NETHERLANDS –

We’re an innovative IT services provider located in Amsterdam, specialising in software testing, test automation and cybersecurity.

We work with clients ranging from start-ups to big (e-Commerce) corporations to government institutions. While we work with big clients, we are a relatively small organisation of around 40 people, making us feel more like a family of testers rather than a company where you feel like just a number.

We’re looking for a Test Automation Engineer to start immediately.

Will you join this exciting ride with us?

Your job:

Build test automation frameworks at the client site.

Support, maintain and enhance the test automation framework.

Work closely together with internal/external stakeholders in the multidisciplinary (scrum) team(s).

Advise our clients in regards to QA efforts.

Minimize the number of bugs in the production environment at any cost.

Create clear documentation (test plans, test scripts, test cases, etc.).

Capable and with the desire to work with the latest technologies.

What we ask:

Minimum a Bachelor degree in Informatics or similar.

Certified ISTQB and/or Agile.

3+ years’ experience with test automation; setting up, building and maintaining test automation frameworks.

Experience with web test automation, native mobile automation (Appium, XCTest, Espresso) and performance testing.

Experienced in using open-source tools such as Selenium (Webdriver), Watir, Jmeter, [URL Removed] and/or Cucumber.

Experience or interest in automated API testing using frameworks such as Postman / SoapUI / Dredd.

Experience and/or interest in Cloud deployment and frameworks/services such as Docker / Google Cloud / Kubernetes.

Excellent spoken and written English

Speaking and writing Dutch is a big plus.

Proactive work ethic and good communication skills

Desire to work as a specialised consultant.

What we offer:

A highly technical environment with a family of open and social nerds – you will make good friends for life!

Support in training and professional development

Excellent career growth and opportunities

Work with interesting A-list clients

Flexibility and an excellent work-life balance

Work permit sponsorship

Relocation allowance (1000,- euro)

Competitive salary

Collective Dutch pension plan

Gym membership contribution

Dutch language learning subsidy

Flexible hybrid (remote and in-office) working model

25 holidays days per year (based on 40 hours p/w)

Bonus structure for billable staff

Commuting cost reimbursement

Regular social events (COVID regulations permitting)

