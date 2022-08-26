Test Automation Engineer – OPPORTUNITY TO RELOCATE TO NETHERLANDS –

We’re an innovative IT services provider located in Amsterdam, specialising in software testing, test automation and cybersecurity.

We work with clients ranging from start-ups to big (e-Commerce) corporations to government institutions. While we work with big clients, we are a relatively small organisation of around 40 people, making us feel more like a family of testers rather than a company where you feel like just a number.

We’re looking for a Test Automation Engineer to start immediately.

Will you join this exciting ride with us?

Your job:

  • Build test automation frameworks at the client site.
  • Support, maintain and enhance the test automation framework.
  • Work closely together with internal/external stakeholders in the multidisciplinary (scrum) team(s).
  • Advise our clients in regards to QA efforts.
  • Minimize the number of bugs in the production environment at any cost.
  • Create clear documentation (test plans, test scripts, test cases, etc.).
  • Capable and with the desire to work with the latest technologies.

What we ask:

  • Minimum a Bachelor degree in Informatics or similar.
  • Certified ISTQB and/or Agile.
  • 3+ years’ experience with test automation; setting up, building and maintaining test automation frameworks.
  • Experience with web test automation, native mobile automation (Appium, XCTest, Espresso) and performance testing.
  • Experienced in using open-source tools such as Selenium (Webdriver), Watir, Jmeter, [URL Removed] and/or Cucumber.
  • Experience or interest in automated API testing using frameworks such as Postman / SoapUI / Dredd.
  • Experience and/or interest in Cloud deployment and frameworks/services such as Docker / Google Cloud / Kubernetes.
  • Excellent spoken and written English
  • Speaking and writing Dutch is a big plus.
  • Proactive work ethic and good communication skills
  • Desire to work as a specialised consultant.

What we offer:

  • A highly technical environment with a family of open and social nerds – you will make good friends for life!
  • Support in training and professional development
  • Excellent career growth and opportunities
  • Work with interesting A-list clients
  • Flexibility and an excellent work-life balance
  • Work permit sponsorship
  • Relocation allowance (1000,- euro)
  • Competitive salary
  • Collective Dutch pension plan
  • Gym membership contribution
  • Dutch language learning subsidy
  • Flexible hybrid (remote and in-office) working model
  • 25 holidays days per year (based on 40 hours p/w)
  • Bonus structure for billable staff
  • Commuting cost reimbursement
  • Regular social events (COVID regulations permitting)

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Agile
  • Quality Assurance
  • Automation Testing
  • Functional Testing
  • Docker
  • Cloud
  • Kubernetes
  • Test automation
  • Selenium WebDriver
  • Cucumber
  • Watir
  • JMeter
  • Testing Technology

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

