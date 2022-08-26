Test Automation Engineer – OPPORTUNITY TO RELOCATE TO NETHERLANDS

We’re an innovative IT services provider located in Amsterdam, specialising in software testing, test automation and cybersecurity.
We work with clients ranging from start-ups to big (e-Commerce) corporations to government institutions. While we work with big clients, we are a relatively small organisation of around 40 people, making us feel more like a family of testers rather than a company where you feel like just a number.
We’re looking for a Test Automation Engineer to start immediately.
Will you join this exciting ride with us?
Your job:
- Build test automation frameworks at the client site.
- Support, maintain and enhance the test automation framework.
- Work closely together with internal/external stakeholders in the multidisciplinary (scrum) team(s).
- Advise our clients in regards to QA efforts.
- Minimize the number of bugs in the production environment at any cost.
- Create clear documentation (test plans, test scripts, test cases, etc.).
- Capable and with the desire to work with the latest technologies.
What we ask:
- Minimum a Bachelor degree in Informatics or similar.
- Certified ISTQB and/or Agile.
- 3+ years’ experience with test automation; setting up, building and maintaining test automation frameworks.
- Experience with web test automation, native mobile automation (Appium, XCTest, Espresso) and performance testing.
- Experienced in using open-source tools such as Selenium (Webdriver), Watir, Jmeter, [URL Removed] and/or Cucumber.
- Experience or interest in automated API testing using frameworks such as Postman / SoapUI / Dredd.
- Experience and/or interest in Cloud deployment and frameworks/services such as Docker / Google Cloud / Kubernetes.
- Excellent spoken and written English
- Speaking and writing Dutch is a big plus.
- Proactive work ethic and good communication skills
- Desire to work as a specialised consultant.
What we offer:
- A highly technical environment with a family of open and social nerds – you will make good friends for life!
- Support in training and professional development
- Excellent career growth and opportunities
- Work with interesting A-list clients
- Flexibility and an excellent work-life balance
- Work permit sponsorship
- Relocation allowance (1000,- euro)
- Competitive salary
- Collective Dutch pension plan
- Gym membership contribution
- Dutch language learning subsidy
- Flexible hybrid (remote and in-office) working model
- 25 holidays days per year (based on 40 hours p/w)
- Bonus structure for billable staff
- Commuting cost reimbursement
- Regular social events (COVID regulations permitting)
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Agile
- Quality Assurance
- Automation Testing
- Functional Testing
- Docker
- Cloud
- Kubernetes
- Test automation
- Selenium WebDriver
- Cucumber
- Watir
- JMeter
- Testing Technology
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree