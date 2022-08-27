Project Manager

POSITION PURPOSE

This role is accountable for guiding the company through the scoping, execution and ultimate delivery of strategic projects in order to implement strategic initiatives. The incumbent will manage the overall project delivery and change process and achieve results over periods of up to 3 years.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree/honours in Engineering, Commerce, IT, Management practices or Project Management.

PMBOK, PRINCE2 and/or AgilePM certifications will be beneficial.

5-8 years’ post qualification experience in a project management position, preferably in insurance or banking environments.

3-5 years’ experience in the management of people.

Proven experience in application development projects is essential.

Proven experience in system integration projects is essential.

Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid-to senior management.

Knowledge:

Sound knowledge of project life cycle.

Understanding relevant legislation.

Understanding the company’s regulations, policies and procedures.

POSITION OUTPUTS

Monitor and verify the delivery of project deliverables:

Responsible for building robust and compelling concept documents, project charter, business cases and benefit realisation plans at the strategic change level for presentation to the project steering- and Executive Committee.

Responsible for the successful delivery of broad-based strategic programmes (involving IT enablement, organisational change and cultural change).

Accountable for the application of prescribed project/programme governance, best fit delivery processes, ensuring a true picture of the project/programme and enabling accountable business leadership to navigate through the options and trade-offs.

Responsible for alignment of the strategic project/programme with business imperatives, and related organisation initiatives.

Responsible for ensuring alignment of senior stakeholders to strategic direction and gains their commitment to delivery of the business benefits.

Ensures strategic project/programme and delivery risks are identified and mitigated.

Responsible for ensuring strategic project/programme issues are identified and resolved.

Accountable for robustness and predictability of delivery against project/programme plans.

Accountable for accurate and meaningful reporting on project/programme status, including risks and issues, to the Executive Committee.

Responsible for co-ordination of required governance and working forums and decision-making processes. Including steering committees, project committees and working committees.

Helps shape and communicate the agreed end state picture for a given strategic imperative and the journey to get there and takes responsibility for project/programme communications.

Ensures robust plans, business cases, management and delivery processes in place to ensure predictability of delivery and result.

Structures and builds the teams necessary to deliver.

Responsible for the hand-over to business of complete or incomplete deliverables as well as the completion of the project closure report and its submission to the project steering committee.

Direct and manage projects from beginning to end in accordance with the method and governance set out by the company’s project lifecycle.

Contribute to the development and implementation of fit for purpose project funding requirements.

Effective project financial control.

Manage vendor relationships, and budgets associated with projects.

