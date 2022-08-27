Social Development Programme Officer – 6 month contract

Are you passionate about helping others that are less fortunate than you and would be keen to travel and visit with various non-profits with the end goal of assisting those in need?

Is this you?

You’ve had experience implementing, monitoring and evaluating social development programmes and related grant projects and you’re comfortable travelling when need be.

You have excellent English communication skills and you’re flexible, adaptable to change and eager to make a difference.

What you’ll be doing

You will be responsible for stakeholder engagement at local level in various areas. This includes the co-ordination and monitoring of performance and reputation management activities. You will engage with the stakeholders to identify opportunities for the development of programmes and grants related to social development, co-ordinate consultation between all partners and ensure on-going feedback and reporting between partners.

The focus areas covered by this role includes but is not limited to: Care for vulnerable people (including children, the elderly, and people exposed to gender-based violence), nutrition initiatives, schools-based health care, and disability assistive devices. This list may change from time to time as the trusts deem fit.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be based at the office in Claremont but there will be travel to Jeffrey’s Bay, Kimberely, De Aar and Johannesburg.

What you’ll need

Ideally we’re looking for someone with a degree in Social/Political Sciences but if you have experience in this role, we’d love to hear from you! What is critically important is excellent English communication skills (speak, read and write) and a bonus is another language such as Afrikaans, isiXhosa, Sotho or Tswana.

You will have strong conflict resolution and community engagement skills, strong attention to detail, be action orientated, tenacious and exert diplomacy with a well developed ability to persuade others.

You will definitely require a Drivers license, preference for someone with their own car and be proficient on MS Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint).

What you’ll get

A market related salary with the opportunity to work with a great bunch of people that are passionate about what they do and helping others.

How to apply

Just respond directly via the job board and we will get back to you!

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Social development

Community Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

