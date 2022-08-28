Field Support Engineer (JHB/PTA) (1-Year Contract) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

FACILITATE successful solution delivery & maintenance on the instrumentation hardware, field services, IT (Software) and remote support as the next Field Support Engineer sought by one of the leading Industrial IoT firms in the country. The ideal candidate must possess an Electrical Engineering/IT related Degree, have Onsite Service experience (Minerals processing and Mining industry beneficial), Selection/Troubleshooting and configurations experience in Electronics (Power supplies, PLCs, Wi-Fi, Flood Lights, IP Cameras and more) and in hardware (Servers, network devices, Wi-Fi and other equipment) & Server and database hosting, as well as firewalling, etc. Please note this is a 1-Year Contract.

DUTIES:

Installation and commissioning of machine vision systems (incl. IP camera, IP laser, network switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on – Sensor mounting and configuration. Network connectivity & configuration. Low voltage power supply. Software installation & XML configuration.

Handover, training, and client engagement.

On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics – Remote monitoring and remote maintenance of all sensors in the field. Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer. Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software. Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems. Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to solve recurring problems more efficiently. Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and maintenance.

On-going field services – Travel to site – estimated at 20-30 trips per year (trip duration typically 2-5 days but may at times be up to 4 weeks). Working closely with our Support Technicians based in Johannesburg & Cape Town.



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Engineering (Electrical or IT oriented).

Experience/Skills –

Onsite Service experience (Minerals processing and Mining industry beneficial).

Selection/Troubleshooting and configurations experience in Electronics (Power supplies, PLCs, Wi-Fi, Flood Lights, IP Cameras and more) and in hardware (Servers, network devices, Wi-Fi and other equipment).

Server and database hosting, as well as firewalling, etc.

Electronic fault finding and replacements.

Comfortable working within a team of suppliers to deliver relevant solutions to a client(s).

A valid Driver’s Licence.

Medically fit to pass client medicals & perform physical/hand-on duties, this includes a Covid Vaccination Certificate. Unfortunately, this is due to the nature of the role and the client’s industry.

Advantageous –

Software scripting experience.

Knowledge in OPC communication and setup.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Field

Support

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position