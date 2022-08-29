Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

At a high level, experience/Interests in the following areas are ideal

C# or JAVA, Selenium

Performance/Regression/Negative/Functional/Non-Functional/API Testing

Testing Analysis (Analysis and documenting Test Cases, -Scenarios, -Plan)

It is important that the person have the drive to want to learn and the ability to understand complex products and find solutions for complex problems.

The candidate should be open to learning and understanding new languages, i.e. C#, JAVA, Python

Desired Skills:

C#

JAVA

Automation Testing

Automation Test

API Test

API Testing

Performance Testing

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position