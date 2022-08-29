Data and Business Intelligence Specialist at Anglo American GSS

One of the world’s largest mining company’s is looking for a Data and Business Intelligence Specialist
You could be the Data and Business Intelligence Specialist we looking for
Purpose of the role
As the Data and Business Intelligence Specialist (DBIS) your purpose is to provide business insights utilising advanced data analysis tools and skills, Business Intelligence visualisation tools, to enable stakeholders’ data-driven decision-making around key strategic levers, whereby dashboard reporting maximises value delivered.
Your key responsibilities will include, but is not limited to:
- Observe current systems and process, interacting with the appropriate teams and report on anomalies in the data
- Analyse complex data and ability to integrate different data sources/extracts
- Integrate different structured and unstructured data sources from data warehouses, data lakes and data extracts
- Use data analytics as a predictive analytical tool utilisation of tools such as R and Python
- Gather and analyse data, using advanced statistical models and continuously learning about new ways to mine data and distil meaning out of the increasing amount of data available in GSS
- Use data mining techniques to consolidate and analyse information from available data sources to support process optimisation and automation modelling
- Maintain standard and ad hoc dashboards, templates, dashboards with insights, scorecards, and metrics that drive change in the business which are tailored in level of detail for the appropriate stakeholders
- Communicate to GSS managers and teams through discussion, presentations, and write-ups of results, recommendations and meaningful insights gained through data analysis to be used to develop strategic and operational plans
- Perform ad-hoc data and business analysis as necessary to answer business questions and drive data-driven decision-making by stakeholders
- Play an active BA (Business Analyst Role) by interacting with key clients and discussing business reporting requirements, formatting, etc
- Follow-up with clients on a regular basis, providing feedback on progress and estimate deadlines per the service request management process
Educational requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, computer science, statistics, mathematics or related field of study or equivalent work experience
- Post graduate degree (preferable)
Experience required:
- 5 – 7 years of relevant experience with data/statistical analysis is a must Strong data and analytical skills
- Experience with SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) is a requirement
- Experience with Alteryx is preferable Demonstrates clear working knowledge of data management and applies principles and controls to ensure accuracy and confidentiality of data is maintained
- Experience with PowerBI is a requirement
EE Disclaimer
Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the company’s Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.
Application Unsuccessful disclaimer
Should you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Data analytics
- Statistical Analysis and techniques
- Teamwork
- MS Office