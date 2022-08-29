Developer

As a Developer it is your responsibility to analysing, design and develop web, desktop, and mobile applications. You are also responsible for developing integration interfaces, testing, and debugging of all developments. This role requires one to understand and interpret complex technical system functionality specifications while also developing technical and user documentation and specifications.

It is essential that the Developer is able to deliver the best possible quality of work. Additionally, it is the duty of the Developer to develop, test, document and implement systems using C#, HTML, MVC, Biztalk, Xamarin and Azure. You will also be required to do research and help with the implementation of new and existing technologies and best practices.

Desired Skills:

Proficient C#

ASP.NET

Javascript

SQL

MVC

Entity Framework

XML

XSD

XSLT

Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Join one of the highly reputable companies in the logistics sector and be part of the A team!

We are looking for a tech survey individual who has excellent programming skills to join the team. If you are a person who is innovative, thorough, and highly motivated than this is for you.

