Ecoteq launches new G&G brand into SA market

Anew player is challenging the status quo in the consumables and printer market in South Africa.

The G&G brand is Ninestar Corporations longest standing brands since 2000. Ninestar has an express aim to become the third-biggest printer manufacturer in the world. Ecoteq Imaging has partnered with Ninestar as the sole South African distributor for the G&G brand.

Ecoteq was founded four years ago by well-known industry veteran David Coutinho, who set up the new distributor to offer Ninestar’s compatible and remanufactured laser toner and inkjet cartridges to South African resellers.

Four years on, and the products have proved themselves to be top quality, reliable and cost-effective, and are making waves in the very competitive consumables landscape. Indeed, Ecoteq has enjoyed 100% growth every year for the last four years

Now, Ninestar is expanding its operations – and ambitions – to the printer market with its G&G brand, so Ecoteq will be adding exciting new hardware products to their offerings from August 2022.

“Ninestar has set a target of being the third-largest printer OEM in the world within the next three to five years,” Coutinho says. “The company is already the biggest manufacturer of inks and toner in the world – by a large margin.

“A big advantage is that they own their entire supply chain, including the chip manufacturer company Apex, so Ninestar is always first to market with new products, testament to their extensive R&D and manufacturing ability.”

Coutinho is excited about the new products. “G&G are premium products, made with top-quality materials in a state-of-the-art factory – with the big advantage that there is no price premium.

“This will allow us to position the products alongside the mid-market segment in terms of price but competing with the top-tier products in terms of quality. It puts us in a good position to be extremely competitive in both the consumables and printer market.”

Ecoteq has been selling the G&G inks and toners and is now bringing in some of the more conventional printers, including G&G Photo Printers, G&G Portable label printers and G&G Handheld inkjet printers.

Ecoteq is actively recruiting resellers to partner with for the G&G brand.

“We want to grow our partner base,” says Coutinho, “But we want to partner with resellers, which is why we are offering them an opportunity to expand into new markets with our niche products.”

Partners are invited to visit www.ecoteq to learn more about the brand, and to sign up as resellers.