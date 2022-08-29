Frontend Developer

Aug 29, 2022

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB
The Frontend Developer is responsible for performing frontend development life-cycle
activities including
– Collaborating with the product owner on the compilation of the user business
requirement
– Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the
solution.
– Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing
– User documentation,
– Post development system training,
– Product maintenance & enhancements.

SKILLS REQUIRED

  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Interpersonal and team working skills
  • Creative thinking and problem-solving skills
  • Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues
  • Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
  • Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints
  • Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work

appropriately

  • The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date
  • Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous
  • Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking)
  • Must be aware of software design patterns
  • Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development

QUALIFICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES REQUIRED

  • IT Qualification (degree/diploma) a distinct advantage
  • Languages / Frameworks:

o Angular 8+ (Currently targeting version 13)
o TypeScript 3+
o JavaScript ES6+
o HTML 5, CSS 3, JSON
o Source Control (Git)

  • Advantageous

o JavaScript Frameworks
? RxJs, NgRx, Angular Material, Sass, Karma, Jasmine
o Cloud knowledge
? Azure / Google / AWS
? Kubernetes
? Docker
o Enterprise Level Logging (EG ELK Stack / AppInsights)
o DevOps mindset
o Azure Devops (Pipeline)
o Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)
o Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)
o Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ / Azure Service Bus)
o Event Driven Architecture
o Domain Driven Design (DDD)
o Security OAuth / OIDC / Identity Server 4
o SQL

  • Agile and scrum methodologies
  • Knowledge and understanding of UI/UX principles and methodologies
  • Knowledge and understanding OO design principles
  • Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous
  • Client and Server development experience

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • Javascript
  • HTM
  • CSS
  • JSON
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

