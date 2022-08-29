Global hardcopy peripheral shipments decline

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 3,9% year over year to 22-million units in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22).

Shipment value decreased 5,3% year over year during the quarter to $9,6-billion, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Persistent supply shortages continued to affect the HCP market and full inventories are not expected until 2023.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

* IDC expects shipments for the remainder of 2022 to be inconsistent across most segments, with significant amounts of new products being diverted to fulfill back orders and tenders rather than for new business.

* In terms of regional markets, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) (APeJC) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) outperformed all other global regional markets, posting year-over-year unit gains of 7,4% and 1% respectively. The growth was mainly driven by economic recovery across all countries in APeJC compared to the same period last year. On top of that, supply and logistics issues also saw improvements over the past few quarters. Large-scale promotional activities on June 18 in PRC also played a role in boosting the sales of ink cartridge printers.

* Canon, the second ranked company, recorded 10% year over year growth worldwide with more than 4,4-million units shipped. Canon’s overall supply was better in 2Q22 for 4-in-1 ink cartridge printers than for 3-in-1 ink tank printers. There were new commercial models introduced and Canon was hoping for inkjet to make up for the gap left behind by the discontinuation of previous models.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2022 (based on unit shipments) Companies 2Q22 Unit Shipments 2Q22 Market Share 2Q21 Unit Shipments 2Q21 Market Share 2Q22/2Q21 Growth 1. HP Inc. 8,710,441 39.6% 9,074,276 39.6% -4.0% 2. Canon Group 4,415,942 20.1% 4.014,765 17.5% +10.0% 3. Epson 3,875,415 17.6% 4,875,561 21.3% -20.5% 4. Brother 1,857,205 8.4% 1,783,552 7.8% +4.1% 5. Pantum 486,107 2.2% 377,297 1.6% +28.8% Others 2,660,017 12.1% 2,777,547 12.1% -4.2% Total 22,005,127 100.0% 22,902,998 100.0% -3.9% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, August 11, 2022