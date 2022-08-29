Intermediate Data Scientist LWCPT at Mediro ICT – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 29, 2022

Company in Cape Town is looking for an Intermediate Data Scientist to join their dynamic team based in Cape Town. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Working on uplift modelling and forecasting key metrics
  • Plan, prioritize and manage a roadmap of work that maximizes value-add with limited time
  • Develop solutions according to the roadmap using appropriate methods, depending on the problem
  • Measure, report, and continuously improve model performance
  • Work closely with the Analytics team to brainstorm, identify opportunities and guide the roadmap
  • Work closely with the BI team to produce consolidated, transformed data sets, where appropriate
  • Work closely with the Software Engineering and Machine Learning Engineering teams to deploy and maintain relevant models in our production environment, ensuring Engineering best practices are adhered to.
  • Communicate opportunities and solutions effectively to relevant stakeholders, from Software Engineers to Business Executives
  • Collaborate and share knowledge with the analytics teams across the company

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Mathematics/Statistics, Computer Science, or similar
  • Master’s Degree in Data Science, Advanced Analytics, or similar highly beneficial
  • 3-5 years of experience in Data Science or Analytics roles
  • Experience deploying models into production environments is beneficial

Tech stack:

  • Proficient with advanced methods for regression, optimization, classification, and unsupervised learning problems
  • Proficient at modeling algorithms in either R or Python
  • Proficient at gathering and wrangling big data sets from various sources including, SQL databases, Big Query, APIs, Excel/Google Sheets

Learn more/Apply for this position