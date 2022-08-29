Intermediate Data Scientist LWCPT at Mediro ICT – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Company in Cape Town is looking for an Intermediate Data Scientist to join their dynamic team based in Cape Town. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Working on uplift modelling and forecasting key metrics

Plan, prioritize and manage a roadmap of work that maximizes value-add with limited time

Develop solutions according to the roadmap using appropriate methods, depending on the problem

Measure, report, and continuously improve model performance

Work closely with the Analytics team to brainstorm, identify opportunities and guide the roadmap

Work closely with the BI team to produce consolidated, transformed data sets, where appropriate

Work closely with the Software Engineering and Machine Learning Engineering teams to deploy and maintain relevant models in our production environment, ensuring Engineering best practices are adhered to.

Communicate opportunities and solutions effectively to relevant stakeholders, from Software Engineers to Business Executives

Collaborate and share knowledge with the analytics teams across the company

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Mathematics/Statistics, Computer Science, or similar

Master’s Degree in Data Science, Advanced Analytics, or similar highly beneficial

3-5 years of experience in Data Science or Analytics roles

Experience deploying models into production environments is beneficial

Tech stack:

Proficient with advanced methods for regression, optimization, classification, and unsupervised learning problems

Proficient at modeling algorithms in either R or Python

Proficient at gathering and wrangling big data sets from various sources including, SQL databases, Big Query, APIs, Excel/Google Sheets

