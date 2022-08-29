Internship – IT Network Operator (Cape Town) – Western Cape Bellville

OVERVIEW:

All Interns report directly to the Training and Content Manager.

Interns form part of a 12 month internship programme where they are trained up to be employed into the company.

Once successfully employed they will be placed in a junior role which could be as an Operator, Sys Admin, member of theDrawing Team, part of the Centre of Excellence or a Solutions Specialist.

Interns have to complete a series of assessments and practical projects in order to pass their internship.

CORE OUTPUTS:

Complete and pass all assigned tasks and tests as per the Internship Programme

Successfully integrate yourself with the Sintrex Team

Achieve all practical tasks and assignments while on-site or in the practical phase

Desired Skills:

A+ and N+ or similar IT related qualification

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

INTRODUCTION:

The company is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user-friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, the company attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world-class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:

– Grade 12 (NSC)

– A+ and N+ or similar IT related qualification

– Basic understanding of hardware, operating systems (Linux or Windows), applications and networking

– Basic systems administration tasks

– Experience in the installation and set-up of networks, servers or workstations will be an advantage

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

– High degree of aptitude in the IT environment

– Passion for technology

– Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter)

– High degree of professionalism

– Deadline driven

– Passion, drive and ability to learn new technologies quickly

– Attention to detail and producing quality work

– Team orientated

– Able to work under pressure

– Strong analytical skills

– Openness to learning

– Languages: English: Read / Write / Speak Afrikaans: Understand / Read / Write

