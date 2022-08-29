IT Technician Support – Western Cape Pinelands

We are looking for an IT Technician, to be based at Digital Generation in Cape Town.

Desired Skills:

Accuracy

Administrative skills

Phone Etiquette

Applications Installation

Computer Hardware

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Specializing in but not limited to the life cycle management of IT products to medium and large companies and the public sector. We provide a range of IT solutions, services and products.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Financial Benefits

Educational and Career Planning Benefits

Wellness Benefits

Employee Recognition Benefits

Family Care Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position