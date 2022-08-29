IT Technician Support – Western Cape Pinelands

We are looking for an IT Technician, to be based at Digital Generation in Cape Town.
Desired Skills:
- Accuracy
- Administrative skills
- Phone Etiquette
- Applications Installation
- Computer Hardware
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Specializing in but not limited to the life cycle management of IT products to medium and large companies and the public sector. We provide a range of IT solutions, services and products.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Financial Benefits
- Educational and Career Planning Benefits
- Wellness Benefits
- Employee Recognition Benefits
- Family Care Benefits