IT Technician Support – Western Cape Pinelands

Aug 29, 2022

We are looking for an IT Technician, to be based at Digital Generation in Cape Town.

Desired Skills:

  • Accuracy
  • Administrative skills
  • Phone Etiquette
  • Applications Installation
  • Computer Hardware

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Specializing in but not limited to the life cycle management of IT products to medium and large companies and the public sector. We provide a range of IT solutions, services and products.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Financial Benefits
  • Educational and Career Planning Benefits
  • Wellness Benefits
  • Employee Recognition Benefits
  • Family Care Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position