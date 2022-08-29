Java Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

-
Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.
-
Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively.
- Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.
- Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.
- Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.
- Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.
- Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.
- Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.
- Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.
- Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.
- Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.
- Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills.
- Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities, and identify Information Technology (IT) innovative solutions in a timely manner.
- Supervises the work of other developers. Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology (IT) team members
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Springboot
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma