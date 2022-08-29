Junior Business Analyst at Signature Business Solutions – Gauteng Woodmead

Purpose of Role:

The Business Analyst serves as the principal conduit for managing system requirements between the business and the Software Development team during projects. The Business Analyst will fill the role of being a vital link between the Data Management capacity and business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment.

Educational Requirements:

B.Com, B.Sc. or B.Eng. degree with computer related subjects as majors.

Essential Skills

Microsoft SQL

Attributes:

Creative skills / using initiative.

Integrity and honesty.

Strong analytical and Excellent problem-solving skills.

Able to work independently & also able to work as part of a team.

Self-driven and motivated.

Hard-working.

Time and priority management.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Analysis and manipulation of client data

Analysis and documentation of client financial processes

Including “as is” and “to be” documents

Drawing up of Business Requirement Documents

Drawing up of Technical Requirement Documents

Configuration and supporting of application software

Drawing up Architectural diagram’s

Basic project management

Desired Skills:

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

