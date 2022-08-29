Junior Business Analyst at Signature Business Solutions

Purpose of Role:
The Business Analyst serves as the principal conduit for managing system requirements between the business and the Software Development team during projects. The Business Analyst will fill the role of being a vital link between the Data Management capacity and business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment.
Educational Requirements:
B.Com, B.Sc. or B.Eng. degree with computer related subjects as majors.
Essential Skills
Microsoft SQL
Attributes:
- Creative skills / using initiative.
- Integrity and honesty.
- Strong analytical and Excellent problem-solving skills.
- Able to work independently & also able to work as part of a team.
- Self-driven and motivated.
- Hard-working.
- Time and priority management.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Analysis and manipulation of client data
- Analysis and documentation of client financial processes
- Including “as is” and “to be” documents
- Drawing up of Business Requirement Documents
- Drawing up of Technical Requirement Documents
- Configuration and supporting of application software
- Drawing up Architectural diagram’s
- Basic project management
Desired Skills:
- SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree