Lead Decision / Data Scientist (CH829) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Team Lead in their Decision Science department.
Purpose Statement
- To ensure the deliverables within the area of responsibility aligns with the objectives, plans, processes and standards of Credit Decision Science (Granting Model/Collections, Recoveries, Account Management)
- To lead a team of specialists within the (Collections, Recoveries and Account Management / Granting Model) function to perform analysis to translate active business data into usable strategic information to inform the business on any critical and measurable credit and risk indicators.
- To perform analysis to translate active business data into usable strategic information to inform the business on any critical and measurable credit and risk indicators.
Experience
- 6 years’ relevant experience in statistical analysis
- Experience must include the following (within the Retail Credit Risk Management Environment):
- Extracting and Aggregating Data from Large Relational Databases
- Data Mining and Predictive Modelling
Qualifications
- Honours Degree in Mathematics, Data Science, Statistics, Informatitics/Risk Management (Minimum)
- MastersDegree in Mathematics, Data Science, Statistics, Informatitics/Risk Management
Knowledge
- Analytics
- Predictive Modelling and Machine Learning
- Project management methodologies
- IT implementation cycle
- Credit cycle
- Technical understanding and knowledge (different operating systems / databases / programming languages)
- General business acumen to identify the impact technical issues may have on design and delivery of solutions.
- Best practices and tools in credit risk
- Interpretation of user requirements and translation into business requirements specifications
- Retail credit environment / industry
- Confidentiality and intellectual property implications and constraints
- Interpretation of user requirements
- Translation of business requirements into business requirement specifications
Skills
- Communication skills (verbal and written) in English
- Numerical skills
- Advanced Analytical skills
- Report writing skills at strategic / executive level
- Computer literacy (Advanced MS Excel)
- Attention to detail (accuracy)
- Programming skill (SAS, SQL, R, Python)
- Structured thinking and approach (process orientation)
- Able to interpret user requirements accurately
- Able to translate business requirements into business requirement specifications
- Ability to investigate, analyse, design and deliver business solutions
- Able to perform under pressure and work towards strict deadlines
- Adaptable to change
- Proactive
- Client service orientation
- Business acumen with regards to understanding technical issues and the impact these may have on the design and delivery of business solutions.
- Knowledge of the retail credit environment / industry
- Interpersonal and relationship management skills
- Ability to engage with people at various
- Coaching and mentoring skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Writing and Reporting
- Analysing
- Creating and Innovating
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Ability to work in an open plan environment
- Willing and able to work extra hours, outside normal business hours as and when required
- Clear credit & Criminal record