Lead Decision / Data Scientist (CH829) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Team Lead in their Decision Science department.

Purpose Statement

To ensure the deliverables within the area of responsibility aligns with the objectives, plans, processes and standards of Credit Decision Science (Granting Model/Collections, Recoveries, Account Management)

To lead a team of specialists within the (Collections, Recoveries and Account Management / Granting Model) function to perform analysis to translate active business data into usable strategic information to inform the business on any critical and measurable credit and risk indicators.

To perform analysis to translate active business data into usable strategic information to inform the business on any critical and measurable credit and risk indicators.

Experience

6 years’ relevant experience in statistical analysis

Experience must include the following (within the Retail Credit Risk Management Environment): Extracting and Aggregating Data from Large Relational Databases Data Mining and Predictive Modelling



Qualifications

Honours Degree in Mathematics, Data Science, Statistics, Informatitics/Risk Management (Minimum)

MastersDegree in Mathematics, Data Science, Statistics, Informatitics/Risk Management

Knowledge

Analytics

Predictive Modelling and Machine Learning

Project management methodologies

IT implementation cycle

Credit cycle

Technical understanding and knowledge (different operating systems / databases / programming languages)

General business acumen to identify the impact technical issues may have on design and delivery of solutions.

Best practices and tools in credit risk

Interpretation of user requirements and translation into business requirements specifications

Retail credit environment / industry

Confidentiality and intellectual property implications and constraints

Interpretation of user requirements

Translation of business requirements into business requirement specifications

Skills

Communication skills (verbal and written) in English

Numerical skills

Advanced Analytical skills

Report writing skills at strategic / executive level

Computer literacy (Advanced MS Excel)

Attention to detail (accuracy)

Programming skill (SAS, SQL, R, Python)

Structured thinking and approach (process orientation)

Able to interpret user requirements accurately

Able to translate business requirements into business requirement specifications

Ability to investigate, analyse, design and deliver business solutions

Able to perform under pressure and work towards strict deadlines

Adaptable to change

Proactive

Client service orientation

Business acumen with regards to understanding technical issues and the impact these may have on the design and delivery of business solutions.

Knowledge of the retail credit environment / industry

Interpersonal and relationship management skills

Ability to engage with people at various

Coaching and mentoring skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Writing and Reporting

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Ability to work in an open plan environment

Willing and able to work extra hours, outside normal business hours as and when required

Clear credit & Criminal record

