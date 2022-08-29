Lead Decision / Data Scientist (CH829) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Team Lead in their Decision Science department.

Purpose Statement

  • To ensure the deliverables within the area of responsibility aligns with the objectives, plans, processes and standards of Credit Decision Science (Granting Model/Collections, Recoveries, Account Management)
  • To lead a team of specialists within the (Collections, Recoveries and Account Management / Granting Model) function to perform analysis to translate active business data into usable strategic information to inform the business on any critical and measurable credit and risk indicators.
  • To perform analysis to translate active business data into usable strategic information to inform the business on any critical and measurable credit and risk indicators.

Experience

  • 6 years’ relevant experience in statistical analysis
  • Experience must include the following (within the Retail Credit Risk Management Environment):
    • Extracting and Aggregating Data from Large Relational Databases
    • Data Mining and Predictive Modelling

Qualifications

  • Honours Degree in Mathematics, Data Science, Statistics, Informatitics/Risk Management (Minimum)
  • MastersDegree in Mathematics, Data Science, Statistics, Informatitics/Risk Management

Knowledge

  • Analytics
  • Predictive Modelling and Machine Learning
  • Project management methodologies
  • IT implementation cycle
  • Credit cycle
  • Technical understanding and knowledge (different operating systems / databases / programming languages)
  • General business acumen to identify the impact technical issues may have on design and delivery of solutions.
  • Best practices and tools in credit risk
  • Interpretation of user requirements and translation into business requirements specifications
  • Retail credit environment / industry
  • Confidentiality and intellectual property implications and constraints
  • Interpretation of user requirements
  • Translation of business requirements into business requirement specifications

Skills

  • Communication skills (verbal and written) in English
  • Numerical skills
  • Advanced Analytical skills
  • Report writing skills at strategic / executive level
  • Computer literacy (Advanced MS Excel)
  • Attention to detail (accuracy)
  • Programming skill (SAS, SQL, R, Python)
  • Structured thinking and approach (process orientation)
  • Able to interpret user requirements accurately
  • Able to translate business requirements into business requirement specifications
  • Ability to investigate, analyse, design and deliver business solutions
  • Able to perform under pressure and work towards strict deadlines
  • Adaptable to change
  • Proactive
  • Client service orientation
  • Business acumen with regards to understanding technical issues and the impact these may have on the design and delivery of business solutions.
  • Knowledge of the retail credit environment / industry
  • Interpersonal and relationship management skills
  • Ability to engage with people at various
  • Coaching and mentoring skills

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Leading and Supervising
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Analysing
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Ability to work in an open plan environment
  • Willing and able to work extra hours, outside normal business hours as and when required
  • Clear credit & Criminal record

Learn more/Apply for this position