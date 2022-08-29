The Role: We are recruiting a .Net Developer for an opportunity Croydon ?? Kempton Park
Main purpose of the job:
Perform Day to Day tasks given by the Team Leader. Ensure SLA is maintained
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Senior Certificate ?? Grade 12
- B.Sc. (Electronic and/or Computer Engineering) or similar qualification
Preferred Qualifications:
- .NET
- Python
- JavaScript
- SQL
Experience required:
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience working within a software development or data engineering.
- 2 years Ticket Management System (CA or Manage Engine an advantage)
- Experience in a scripting language beneficial (e.g. Python, JavaScript, TypeScript)
- Experience working with data storage technologies (SQL or no-SQL, e.g. MSSQL, MySQL, Datalake, PostgreSQL, Hadoop, Cosmos DB, etc.)
- Experience working in a cloud environment.
- Experience in writing technical documentation (architectural diagrams, release notes, etc.)
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Ability to track multiple projects with multiple stakeholders at the same time
- AWS is beneficial, but Azure experience is preferred. (AZ-900 certification is required, but we will assist with writing the exam if you don’t have this)
- Debugging and troubleshooting skills
- Strong .NET CH skills and experience