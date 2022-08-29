.NET Developer

Aug 29, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a .Net Developer for an opportunity Croydon ?? Kempton Park

Main purpose of the job:

Perform Day to Day tasks given by the Team Leader. Ensure SLA is maintained

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Senior Certificate ?? Grade 12
  • B.Sc. (Electronic and/or Computer Engineering) or similar qualification

Preferred Qualifications:

  • .NET
  • Python
  • JavaScript
  • SQL

Experience required:

  • Minimum of 8 years’ experience working within a software development or data engineering.
  • 2 years Ticket Management System (CA or Manage Engine an advantage)
  • Experience in a scripting language beneficial (e.g. Python, JavaScript, TypeScript)
  • Experience working with data storage technologies (SQL or no-SQL, e.g. MSSQL, MySQL, Datalake, PostgreSQL, Hadoop, Cosmos DB, etc.)
  • Experience working in a cloud environment.
  • Experience in writing technical documentation (architectural diagrams, release notes, etc.)

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
  • Ability to track multiple projects with multiple stakeholders at the same time
  • AWS is beneficial, but Azure experience is preferred. (AZ-900 certification is required, but we will assist with writing the exam if you don’t have this)
  • Debugging and troubleshooting skills
  • Strong .NET CH skills and experience

